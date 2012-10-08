FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian car sales up 10 pct in Sept - AEB
October 8, 2012 / 8:05 AM / in 5 years

Russian car sales up 10 pct in Sept - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia grew 10 percent year-on-year in September, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, after a rise of 15 percent the previous month.

AEB said 259,582 units were sold in September and a total of 2.19 million in the first nine months of 2012 - up 14 percent year-on-year.

The AEB expects that 2.8 million cars would be sold in Russia during 2012, around 7.5 percent up on the previous year.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat are investing heavily in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to overtake Germany as Europe’s biggest some time this decade.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
