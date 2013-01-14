FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sollers group sales in Russia up 14.5 percent - company
January 14, 2013 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Sollers group sales in Russia up 14.5 percent - company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian carmaker Sollers said its vehicle sales increased by 14.5 percent year-on-year in 2012 to 100,196 vehicles, as it attracted buyers of its increasingly popular sport utility vehicles.

Sollers, which specialises in producing foreign brands for the growing Russian market, achieved the fastest growth in sales of SUVs for Korea’s SsangYong, up 37 percent to 31,198 vehicles, the company said on Monday.

Sales in the company’s UAZ brand SUVs increased by eight percent to 68,259 cars, it said. The company said it had also sold 739 light commercial vehicles and lorries under the ISUZU brand. (Reporting By Reuters trainee Sonia Elks)

