Russian car sales down 8 pct in April - AEB
May 15, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 4 years

Russian car sales down 8 pct in April - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian car sales fell 8 percent in April, year-on-year, after a decline of 4 percent in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Wednesday.

“Typically for the Russian market, April sales exceed March level ... This year we see basically no uplift, showing the relative weakness of retail contracting in the first quarter,” said Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

AEB said April brought no fundamental recovery in demand and that it planned to update its full year forecast in June. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

