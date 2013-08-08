Russian car sales down 8 pct in July - AEB

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian car sales fell for the fifth straight month in July, down 8 percent, according to a business lobby that groups Europe’s top auto makers, following a fall of 11 percent the previous month.

The Association of European Businesses (AEB) said 234,569 units were sold in July. The AEB in June cut its sales prediction for 2013 following months of falling sales.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat have invested heavily in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to overtake Germany as Europe’s biggest some time this decade.