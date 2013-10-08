Russian car sales down 5 pct in September - AEB

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Russian car sales fell for a seventh straight month in September, down five percent year-on-year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, after a fall of 10 percent in the previous month.

The AEB said 246,895 units were sold in September. Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles declined 7 percent in January-September overall, compared to the same period last year.

The AEB in June cut its sales prediction for 2013 following months of falling sales.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat have invested heavily in Russia.