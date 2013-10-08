FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian car sales down 5 pct in September - AEB
#Market News
October 8, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

Russian car sales down 5 pct in September - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Russian car sales fell for a seventh straight month in September, down five percent year-on-year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, after a fall of 10 percent in the previous month.

The AEB said 246,895 units were sold in September. Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles declined 7 percent in January-September overall, compared to the same period last year.

The AEB in June cut its sales prediction for 2013 following months of falling sales.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat have invested heavily in Russia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
