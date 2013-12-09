FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia auto sales fall 4 pct in November - AEB
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 10:40 AM / 4 years ago

Russia auto sales fall 4 pct in November - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian car sales fell for a ninth straight month in November, down 4 percent year-on-year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, an improvement from a sharper fall of 8 percent in October.

The AEB said 231,982 units were sold last month. Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles declined 6 percent in January-November overall, compared to the same period last year.

The AEB in June cut its sales prediction for 2013 following months of falling sales.

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat have invested heavily in Russia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.