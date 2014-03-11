FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian auto sales down 2 pct in Feb-AEB
March 11, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

Russian auto sales down 2 pct in Feb-AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russian car sales dropped 2 percent in February from the year before, a lobby group for the industry said on Tuesday, after contracting by 6 percent in January.

Car sales, which have been falling as Russia’s economy falters and people delay making large purchases, are expected to remain weak this year.

The Association of European Businesses (AEB) said 206,476 cars and light commercial vehicles were sold during February. Retail activity was better than normal for the season due to concerns about the weakening rouble and resulting price increases on imported cars, the AEB said. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova)

