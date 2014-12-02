FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Russia to extend car purchase incentive plan in 2015
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 2, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Russia to extend car purchase incentive plan in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to correct typo in headline)

NABEREZHNYE CHELNY, Russia, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia will earmark 10 billion roubles ($185 mln) in 2015 to extend an incentives plan for new vehicle purchases, the industry minister said on Tuesday, as Moscow tries to help the beleaguered car industry.

Western sanctions imposed over the crisis in Ukraine and low oil prices have hit Russia’s economy. The falling oil price has also weakened the rouble, driving up inflation and forcing Russians to delay large purchases.

Car sales fell some 10 percent year-on-year in October, after a 20 percent drop in the previous month.

“The decision was made to allocate 10 billion roubles next year to support demand,” Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told journalists, adding an extra 2.9 billion roubles were also earmarked for the programme this year.

Manturov said in August the government would earmark 10 billion roubles to fund incentives for vehicle purchases this year.

Under the existing scheme, buyers of new passenger cars are eligible for a discount of at least 40,000 roubles when scrapping or trading in their old vehicles, while the discount for commercial vehicles starts at 350,000 roubles.

1 US dollar = 53.9425 Russian rouble Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.