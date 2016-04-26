FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian car sales seen down 10 pct in 2016 -Rolf dealership head
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 26, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Russian car sales seen down 10 pct in 2016 -Rolf dealership head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s once-booming autos market is seen falling 10 percent in 2016 as car sales tumble for the fourth consecutive year, the head of the country’s largest dealership group told Reuters.

Rolf dealership head Tatyana Lukovetskaya said sales could fall to 1.3 million this year, less than half of the nearly 3 million vehicles sold in Russia in 2012, as the country’s deepening economic downturn further erodes consumer spending.

“If you used to change your car every three years, now you will change it every five years,” Lukovetskaya said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.