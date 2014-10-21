Russia may extend car purchase incentive scheme into 2015

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia may extend incentives for new vehicle purchases beyond 2014, the Industry and Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, in an effort to help the car industry weather an economic downturn.

The government earlier earmarked 10 billion roubles ($244 million) to fund a car trade-in scheme that will run through to the end of the year, as car sales have tumbled in Russia because of a sharp economic slowdown causing people to put off large purchases.

The ministry said in a statement the scheme could be extended into 2015, citing industry minister Denis Manturov. It gave no details of possible additional funding of the programme.

Under the existing scheme, buyers of new passenger cars are eligible for a discount of at least 40,000 roubles when scrapping or trading in their old vehicles, while the discount for commercial vehicles starts at 350,000 roubles.

Russian car sales fell 20.1 percent year-on-year in September, bringing the decline to 13 percent since the start of the year, according to the Association of European Businesses lobby group. (1 US dollar = 40.9925 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)