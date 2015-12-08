UPDATE 1-Russian Nov new car sales show biggest fall this year -AEB

(Adds detail, quotes, background)

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - New car sales in Russia in November took their biggest hit this year, falling 42.7 percent year on year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Tuesday.

The AEB said 131,572 vehicles were sold, down almost 98,000 from a year earlier when a falling rouble prompted consumers to make big purchases before prices increased.

“One year ago, the rouble was plummeting and customers were storming dealer showrooms to put their money to use,” AEB Chairman Joerg Schreiber said. “None of this happened in November this year.”

In October, Russian new car sales fell 38.5 percent.

After a decade of annual sales growth in excess of 10 percent, Russia’s car industry has become a high-profile victim of the country’s economic slowdown, hit by lower oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

In the first 11 months of the year 1.5 million cars were sold, down 34.5 percent from the same period in 2014, the AEB said.

In September, Schreiber said the AEB planned to lift its forecast for 2015 car sales to up to 1.7 million vehicles but eventually left it unchanged at 1.55 million, implying a 36 percent drop year-on-year. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Maria Kiselyova and Jack Stubbs; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jason Neely)