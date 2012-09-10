Russian new car sales up 15pct in August-AEB

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia grew 15 percent in August and strong sales are expected for the rest of the year, the Association of European Businesses said.

Russia is one of Europe’s few growing car markets, as a growing middle class have increasing disposable income to spend on new purchases. Automakers expect sales to continue to grow in a market where a significant number of people have old cars or no car at all.

In August, 258,761 cars or light commercial vehicles were sold, an increase of 33,950 from the same month last year, the AEB said on Monday.