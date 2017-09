MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s car market could shrink by at least 24 percent to 1.98 million vehicles this year, Interfax news agency quoted an official from the Industry Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

He was quoted as saying that this was the “optimistic scenario” and took into account the ministry’s stimulus measures to try to support the market. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)