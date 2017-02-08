MOSCOW Feb 8 Russian auto sales fell 5 percent
in January compared to the same period last year, the
Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on
Wednesday.
“If the market is going to grow this year, then in January it
is not showing any hurry to do so," said Joerg Schreiber,
chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.
But Schreiber said sales had picked up in the second half of
January and he expected to see year-on-year growth in the coming
months.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova;
Editing by Jack Stubbs)