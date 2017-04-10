Russia's auto sales up 9.4 pct in March y/y- AEB

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian auto sales grew 9.4 percent in March compared to the same period last year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Monday.

The market rose 1 percent in the first quarter, year-on-year, AEB also said.

"It is good news for our market, which has not seen positive quarter results for more than 4 years," said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)