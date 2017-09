MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s industry ministry has offered to resume a scrappage scheme whereby people can trade in used cars and get cash towards new ones, starting from Sept. 1, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday, in a move to prop up the ailing sector.

“This may seriously stimulate sales of vehicles,” Medvedev told a government meeting. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)