Russia's car industry to get $50 bln roubles in subsidies in 2016 - PM
January 22, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's car industry to get $50 bln roubles in subsidies in 2016 - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOGLIATTI, Russia, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that he had signed a decree to provide 50 billion roubles ($631.35 million) in government subsidies to the country’s troubled car industry.

Half of that sum will go to the “cash for clunkers” programme, Medvedev told a meeting of auto industry officials in the car-producing town of Togliatti.

Car sales plummeted 36 percent in 2015 and are expected to further fall by some 4.7 percent this year. ($1 = 79.1950 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)

