Russia may increase car industry support programme by 5 bln roubles
January 15, 2016

Russia may increase car industry support programme by 5 bln roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia may spend an extra 5 billion roubles ($65 million) on its car industry support programme, on which it has already decided to spend 20 billion roubles in the first half of this year, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

He said there was also a proposal to spend a further 20 billion roubles to support the industry in the second half of the year and that a decision on that was expected in May.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said earlier on Friday that the Russian government had decided to increase its support for the auto industry.

$1 = 77.5475 roubles Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn

