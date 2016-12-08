FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Nov auto sales up 0.6 pct y/y - AEB
December 8, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 10 months ago

Russia's Nov auto sales up 0.6 pct y/y - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - New car sales in Russia rose 0.6 percent year-on-year to 132,346 vehicles in November, after a 2.6 percent drop in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

“November sales produce the first month with a positive year-on-year result in almost 2 years... but it is far too early to read a trend turnaround into this,” said Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

Car sales fell 12 percent year-on-year in January-November to 1.28 million units, the AEB said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

