FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Rostec says may convert part of Avtovaz's debt into shares
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 12, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Rostec says may convert part of Avtovaz's debt into shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NABEREZHNIYE CHELNY, Russia, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned conglomerate Rostec said on Friday it was considering converting part of the debt it is owed by Avtovaz into shares to increase the troubled carmaker’s capital.

“A possible scenario under consideration is the injection of additional capital by putting additional funds into the share capital and converting a part of the debt. At the same time, Rostec intends to keep its share of the capital at the level of 25 percent,” Rostec said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.