Renault-Nissan deal with AvtoVAZ expected next week-sources

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Auto alliance Renault-Nissan’s $750-million deal to buy control of Lada maker OAO AvtoVAZ is expected to be signed next week, two sources close to the Russian company said on Thursday.

The deal to expand in the growing Russian car market was agreed in May. The companies said at the time that the deal would be finalised later this year and not implemented until 2014.

AvtoVAZ and Renault declined comment.