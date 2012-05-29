EBRD ready to sell its stake in AvtoVAZ-GM venture

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Tuesday it is ready to sell its 16.8 percent stake in the joint venture between Russia’s state-controlled AvtoVAZ and General Motors to the two companies.

“We have been in the joint-venture since 2001, it’s an extremely long time for the EBRD to stay,” Richard Wallis, EBRD’s spokesman in Moscow told Reuters.

“Other projects could benefit from the money that had been invested.”

Wallis declined to say for how much the EBRD is willing to sell the stake, but said the price will be agreed with AvtoVAZ and GM.

The joint venture, where both AvtoVAZ and GM hold a 41.6 percent stake each, was set up at AvtoVAZ’s main production plant in Togliatti to produce the Chevrolet-Niva model.

The EBRD provided 153 million euros ($191.83 million) in financing at the start of the project, according to the EBRD.