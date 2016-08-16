FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Avtovaz to move to shorter week from mid-Oct
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 16, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

Russia's Avtovaz to move to shorter week from mid-Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz said on Tuesday its main plant in Togliatti would move to a four-day week from mid-October amid sluggish demand.

The plant, which produces Lada models and assembles Nissan and Renault cars, will work four days a week starting from Oct. 17 through Feb. 19, a company spokesman said.

Its plant in Izhevsk will continue working five days a week, the spokesman said.

This is second time this year that Avtovaz, controlled by French-Japanese carmaking alliance Renault-Nissan , has cut the work week at Togliatti plant.

It went from five days to four for six months on Feb. 15, and shut down from July 25 to Aug. 14.

New car sales in Russia were down more than 14 percent in January to July compared with the same period of 2015, while sales of Avtovaz's Lada were down 10 percent. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Susan Thomas)

