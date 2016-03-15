REFILE-Russian minister says new Avtovaz CEO should focus on domestic suppliers - IFAX

(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Tuesday the key task for the new head of Russia’s largest car maker, Avtovaz, should be focus on domestic car part suppliers, Interfax news agency reported.

The owners of Avtovaz confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Nicolas Maure, the head of Renault’s Romanian business, would replace Bo Inge Andersson as chief executive of the Russia’s carmarker. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)