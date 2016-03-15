FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Russian minister says new Avtovaz CEO should focus on domestic suppliers - IFAX
March 15, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Russian minister says new Avtovaz CEO should focus on domestic suppliers - IFAX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Tuesday the key task for the new head of Russia’s largest car maker, Avtovaz, should be focus on domestic car part suppliers, Interfax news agency reported.

The owners of Avtovaz confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Nicolas Maure, the head of Renault’s Romanian business, would replace Bo Inge Andersson as chief executive of the Russia’s carmarker. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
