FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Avtovaz will not raise prices this year - CEO
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 28, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Avtovaz will not raise prices this year - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s top car maker Avtovaz has no plans to further raise prices for its Lada cars this year as depressed market conditions have hit demand, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

“We must be competitive, we have no plans to raise prices this year,” Bo Andersson said on the sidelines of the annual Moscow International Automobile Salon.

The company, controlled by French-Japanese car making alliance Renault-Nissan , said on Monday it would cut production of Ladas in the next three months to reduce inventory levels.

Lada sales fell 25 percent in July, year-on-year, amid a 23 percent broad market decline caused by the weakening of the rouble and growing uncertainty among consumers over the implications of the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.