Russia's Avtovaz to suspend production for extra weak in Jan

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian car maker Avtovaz said on Monday its plants would suspend production for one extra week in January in addition to 10 days of public holidays at the start of the year.

The plants will suspend production for a total of 19 days from Dec. 31 through Jan. 18, a spokesman said on Friday, denying reports it would halt work for one month from Dec. 18.

Russian business daily Vedomosti said on Monday Avtovaz’s car assembly lines in Togliatti would be suspended from Dec. 18 to Jan. 18, while its Izhevsk plant could be halted between Dec. 28 and Jan. 18.

Avtovaz said the report was inaccurate. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Potter)