FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Avtovaz to suspend production for extra weak in Jan
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 7, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Avtovaz to suspend production for extra weak in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian car maker Avtovaz said on Monday its plants would suspend production for one extra week in January in addition to 10 days of public holidays at the start of the year.

The plants will suspend production for a total of 19 days from Dec. 31 through Jan. 18, a spokesman said on Friday, denying reports it would halt work for one month from Dec. 18.

Russian business daily Vedomosti said on Monday Avtovaz’s car assembly lines in Togliatti would be suspended from Dec. 18 to Jan. 18, while its Izhevsk plant could be halted between Dec. 28 and Jan. 18.

Avtovaz said the report was inaccurate. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.