Russia's Avtovaz plans 85 bln rouble recapitalisation

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz announced on Monday an 85 billion rouble ($1.31 billion) recapitalisation plan as part of efforts to meet weighing financial commitments.

If approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 10, the proposal is seen raising around 25 billion roubles this year through an open subscription for shares in December, Avtovaz said in a statement.

French car giant Renault, which majority owns the beleaguered Russian automaker with Japanese partner Nissan , and Russian state co-owner Rostec have already agreed to participate in the recapitalisation, Avtovaz said.

Avtovaz issued a plea for help to shareholders earlier this year after plunging demand at home drove it to a record loss in 2015 and an audit revealed the extent of its frail finances.

Hit by the collapse of Russia's once-booming autos industry, which fell 36 percent last year, the Lada-maker has since recorded an operational loss of 27.6 billion roubles, including impairment charges, for the first six months of 2016.

Avtovaz Chairman Sergei Skvortsov said that the measures are necessary to meet the company's goal of increasing market share, achieving positive free cash flow and boosting in its profitability. ($1 = 65.1300 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Louise Heavens)