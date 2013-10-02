FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Avtovaz posts H1 net loss of 2.6 bln roubles
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 2, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Avtovaz posts H1 net loss of 2.6 bln roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest car maker AvtoVAZ posted on Wednesday a first-half net loss of 2.6 billion roubles ($80.7 million) compared with a 27.4 billion profit the year earlier, hurt by the weak state of the market in a slowing economy.

The company, which Franco-Japanese alliance Renault-Nissan plans to take control of by mid-2014, also said in a statement its revenue decreased 7 percent to 83 billion roubles. ($1 = 32.2395 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.