Russian carmaker Avtovaz says Lada sales up for first time in 19 months

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s top carmaker Avtovaz said on Thursday sales of its flagship Lada car increased by 4.7 percent in October from the previous month, while domestic sales rose for the first time in 19 months year-on-year.

The company, controlled by the Renault-Nissan alliance, said it sold 37,788 Ladas in Russia last month, up 0.8 percent from the year-earlier period.

Last month, the company said Lada sales in Russia could fall 20.5 percent this year to 425,000 units. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)