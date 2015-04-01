FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Avtovaz says Lada sales up 16 percent from February
April 1, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Avtovaz says Lada sales up 16 percent from February

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest automaker Avtovaz said on Wednesday that Lada sales in March reached 27,423 units, up 16 percent from the month before.

However, sales of the country’s best-selling car brand were down 26 percent year-on-year.

Russian auto sales have faltered as economic growth slowed, following Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukraine crisis and a rapid decline in the price of oil, Russia’s chief exports. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs, editing by Thomas Grove)

