FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Avtovaz says Lada sales up 16 percent from February
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Avtovaz says Lada sales up 16 percent from February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds 2015 sales expectations)

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest automaker Avtovaz said on Wednesday that Lada sales in March reached 27,423 units, up 16 percent from the month before.

However, sales of the country’s best-selling car brand were down 26 percent year-on-year and overall sales could fall by as much as 16 percent in 2015.

Avtovaz President Bo Andersson said the company would sell between 325,000 and 350,000 cars this year, down from 387,307 in 2014, Interfax news agency reported.

Russian auto sales have faltered as economic growth slowed, following Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukraine crisis and a rapid decline in the price of oil. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.