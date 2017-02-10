(Corrects to 9.25 billion shares, not roubles)
MOSCOW Feb 10 Avtovaz, Russia's largest carmaker, will offer investors 9.25 billion shares in a secondary share offering, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.
Avtovaz is offering shares at 10.3 roubles apiece, Interfax said, adding the shares would be placed via a closed subscription with Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. as a potential buyer.
($1 = 58.5450 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
