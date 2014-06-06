FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Avtovaz staff reductions intensify, 13,000 to go at Togliatti
June 6, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Avtovaz staff reductions intensify, 13,000 to go at Togliatti

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest carmaker, AvtoVAZ, said on Friday it expects to cut 13,000 staff - more than previously indicated - at its Togliatti plant due to falling sales of its flagship Lada.

Avtovaz slumped to a loss last year, and recently appointed CEO Bo Andersson is battling to revive business in a touch economic environment amid the crisis over Ukraine.

The Swede, who was given the job in November, was previously credited with turning around Russian bus and truck maker Gaz.

Avtovaz said earlier this year it would reduce staff by 7,500 in 2014 to help the business back into profitability.

The latest forecasts by Avtovaz, in which French-Japanese alliance Renault-Nissan holds a controlling majority stake, indicate the cuts will be deeper.

“The total number of workers at the (Togliatti) plant (in late 2014) will be about 53,000 people,” Avtovaz said in comments in response to questions from Reuters.

It said that at the end of last year, 65,891 people worked at the Togliatti site on Russia’s Volga river, which is its main base.

Andersson said earlier in the year that the situation at Avtovaz was extremely bad and people needed a “wakeup call”. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

