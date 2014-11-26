FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian bank's sub-bond falls after request to extend tenor
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Russian bank's sub-bond falls after request to extend tenor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russian Standard Bank’s $350 million subordinated bond due April 2018 fell 2 cents in price on Wednesday after the bank offered to pay creditors a higher coupon if they consented to a maturity extension.

The bond, issued in 2012, is trading at 62 cents in the dollar, according to ThomsonReuters data.

Russian companies have been struggling to raise capital in global markets because of Western sanctions imposed in response to the Kremlin’s perceived meddling in Ukraine. Those have managed to tap markets have had to pay exorbitant yields.

Analysts said the bank had asked for a so-called consent solicitation on the bond, offering bondholders a pre-emptive consent fee along with a hike in the coupon to 13 percent from the current 10.75 percent if maturity were extended by two years.

Jefferies analyst Richard Segal said the bond had already been weakening in recent days, “therefore investors in these bonds will not be subject to any form of ‘sticker shock’ from this morning’s unexpected announcement”.

Subordinated debt ranks after other debts if a company falls into liquidation or bankruptcy.

Commerzbank strategist Dmitrij Tichonov said the request was “a reflection of the state of the Russian market”. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
