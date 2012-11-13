FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia central bank sees 2012 bank sector profit at $31.5 bln
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 13, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Russia central bank sees 2012 bank sector profit at $31.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank expects domestic banks to post around 1 trillion roubles ($31.5 billion) in profits this year, half of which should be spent on capital support, a senior official said on Tuesday.

“We hope that half (of profits) will be directed to capital, banks will need capital,” Central Bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev told the annual Bankers’ Day conference arranged by Itogi magazine.

Corporate lending in Russia increased 10 percent in the first nine months of the year, with retail lending up 29 percent. Capital adequacy (N1) ratios weakened to 13.1 percent from 14.7 percent at the start of the year.

$1 = 31.7095 Russian roubles Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.