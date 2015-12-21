Cost of Trust Bank bailout could rise by 50 bln roubles - sources

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s bailout of middle-sized bank Trust Bank could rise by 50 billion roubles ($703.43 million) because more money is needed to plug a hole in its balance sheet, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Late last year, Trust Bank became the first large commercial banking casualty of Russia’s economic crisis due to falling oil prices, a weak rouble and Western sanctions over Ukraine.

FC Otkritie has been overseeing the Trust Bank rescue, under which the central bank has provided around 130 billion roubles in loans.

The bailout plan does not allow for a request for more money but this could be possible if a new tender is held, one of the sources said.

The Russian central bank and Deposit Insurance Agency may hold a new tender in connection with the bailout, the sources said. Banks other than FC Otkritie could take part in the new tender, they said.

Alfa Bank, which was previously interested in overseeing the bailout, would consider taking part if new conditions were offered, its chief executive Alexey Marey told Reuters.

A source close to FC Otkritie said it would take part in any new tender.

The central bank, Deposit Insurance Agency and FC Otkritie declined to comment.

Late last year, Russia pledged aid of around 1 trillion roubles to help domestic banks cope with the fall in the rouble, weak oil prices and the sanctions, which limited external financing. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jane Merriman)