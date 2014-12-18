FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to grant important banks support of up to 1 trln roubles - minister
December 18, 2014

Russia to grant important banks support of up to 1 trln roubles - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that a draft law that has been submitted to parliament on state support for banks would grant up to 1 trillion roubles ($16.1 billion) to “systemically important” banks.

“First of all, we will support systemically important banks, so that economic transactions will be provided for. (Those banks) are the main holders of deposits, the main transactions are carried out in those (banks),” Siluanov told reporters.

“The central bank has criteria by which it defines ‘systemically important’,” he said.

$1 = 62.0040 roubles Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
