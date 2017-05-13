Russia's central bank says domestic banks withstood massive cyber attacks - RIA

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Saturday it had detected "massive" cyber attacks on domestic banks, which successfully thwarted them, the RIA news agency reported.

The report came amid a global cyber attack leveraging hacking tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency that infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Local media reported that state-owned Russian Railways also successfully defended itself from a cyber attack. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)