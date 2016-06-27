UPDATE 1-Russia c.bank to raise reserve ratios for banks, squeezing liquidity

(Writes through with central bank quote, Sberbank comment)

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank will raise from August the reserve ratios it sets for banks’ liabilities in roubles and foreign currency, in a move to tighten liquidity which could help it meet its inflation target.

The bank said the reserve ratios would be raised by 0.75 percentage points, following two increases in the ratios for foreign-currency liabilities earlier this year.

The change means the reserve ratio for banks’ rouble liabilities will be at 5 percent, while for foreign-currency liabilities the ratio will be 6 percent for liabilities to individuals and 7 percent for other liabilities.

“This measure will make it possible to absorb part of the liquidity inflow resulting from Reserve Fund spending to finance the budget deficit and discourage growth of foreign currency-denominated liabilities,” it said in a statement on its website.

The central bank predicts Russia’s banking sector will move to a liquidity surplus next year, potentially hampering efforts to bring inflation down to its target of 4 percent by the end of 2017 from just over 7 percent now.

Earlier this month, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told journalists the central bank was considering measures to mop up rouble liquidity.

The central bank has also been waging a campaign to discourage banks from dollar lending following a collapse in the rouble in 2014 that exposed vulnerabilities in the economy.

Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, said the latest increase in reserve requirements would mean banks would have to set aside almost 400 billion roubles ($6.1 billion) of additional reserves.

“This decision will exert an upward influence on lending rates; the profitability of the banking sector and its capital adequacy will be reduced,” Sberbank said in a statement.

For the central bank's statement in English, see: tinyurl.com/grqe76j ($1 = 65.2840 roubles)