Russian banks to make 200-400 bln roubles of profit in 2016 - c.bank
February 2, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Russian banks to make 200-400 bln roubles of profit in 2016 - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TULA, Russia, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russian banks will make 200-400 billion roubles ($2.5-$5 billion) of profit in 2016, a central bank first deputy governor said on Tuesday, adding that he expected the sector to show weak growth dynamics for corporate lending.

The central bank’s Alexei Simanovsky also told journalists that he expected retail deposits to rise by up to 10 percent this year and that banks’ loan-loss provisions would be roughly on the same level as last year. ($1 = 79.1150 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

