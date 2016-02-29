Russian c.bank: banking licence withdrawals could fall in couple of years

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The first deputy governor of the Russian central bank said on Monday that the number of banking licence withdrawals in Russia could fall in a couple of years’ time.

“I think that within a couple of years we will manage with this,” Alexei Simanovsky told journalists, referring to the central bank’s ongoing cleanup of the banking sector.

“The main part of the work we did in 2014-15 and we will continue in 2016. Probably something will be left over for 2017 also.”

Simanovsky said licence withdrawals in a couple of years could amount to individual cases, as opposed to the tens that occurred last year and the year before. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)