FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian c.bank: banking licence withdrawals could fall in couple of years
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Russian c.bank: banking licence withdrawals could fall in couple of years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The first deputy governor of the Russian central bank said on Monday that the number of banking licence withdrawals in Russia could fall in a couple of years’ time.

“I think that within a couple of years we will manage with this,” Alexei Simanovsky told journalists, referring to the central bank’s ongoing cleanup of the banking sector.

“The main part of the work we did in 2014-15 and we will continue in 2016. Probably something will be left over for 2017 also.”

Simanovsky said licence withdrawals in a couple of years could amount to individual cases, as opposed to the tens that occurred last year and the year before. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.