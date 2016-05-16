FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian cenbank sees liquidity surplus of up to 1 trln rbls in 2016
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Russian cenbank sees liquidity surplus of up to 1 trln rbls in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank forecasts a liquidity surplus in the country’s banking sector of up to 1 trillion roubles ($15.4 billion) this year, a senior central bank official said on Monday.

The central bank forecasts that this liquidity surplus may be formed in November-December, Igor Dmitriev, head of the bank’s monetary policy department told journalists.

Separately, Alexander Kashturov, director of the central bank’s market operations, said the central bank had sold 60 billion roubles worth of treasury bonds, the so-called OFZs, in April. ($1 = 64.8800 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.