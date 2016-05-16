Russian cenbank sees liquidity surplus of up to 1 trln rbls in 2016

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank forecasts a liquidity surplus in the country’s banking sector of up to 1 trillion roubles ($15.4 billion) this year, a senior central bank official said on Monday.

The central bank forecasts that this liquidity surplus may be formed in November-December, Igor Dmitriev, head of the bank’s monetary policy department told journalists.

Separately, Alexander Kashturov, director of the central bank’s market operations, said the central bank had sold 60 billion roubles worth of treasury bonds, the so-called OFZs, in April. ($1 = 64.8800 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)