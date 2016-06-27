FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank to raise reserve requirements for banks from Aug 1
June 27, 2016

Russia c.bank to raise reserve requirements for banks from Aug 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Monday it would raise reserve requirements for banks’ liabilities in roubles and foreign currency by 0.75 percentage points from August 1.

The bank said the move would help to partially absorb the inflow of liquidity from the Finance Ministry spending money from the Reserve Fund to finance the budget deficit.

It would also restrain growth of foreign-currency liabilities on banks’ balance sheets, the central bank said in a statement.

To see the central bank statement, see: tinyurl.com/grqe76j (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

