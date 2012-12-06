FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia cbank sees 2 years fast consumer-lending growth
#Credit Markets
December 6, 2012 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

Russia cbank sees 2 years fast consumer-lending growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank expects that rapid consumer lending growth across domestic banking system will last for two more years, based on lenders’ plans, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

Russia’s retail lending grew 33 percent in January-October, three times the pace of corporate lending, reflecting the local banks’ shift towards high-marginal consumer lending as spiking interest rates have weakened demand from corporate borrowers.

Sergei Moiseev, the deputy head of the central bank’s financial stability department, told a conference that the highest lending growth - of around 60 percent - comes from consumer loans, such as loans to purchase TVs.

“This growth rate seems to continue for the next two years, as we see it,” he said.

Russia’s 1,000-strong banking system accounts for 76 percent of the country’s gross domestic product - less than in developed countries, suggesting banks still have room to expand to meet borrowing needs of the 140 million-plus population.

But the central bank is worried that rapid growth in non-collateralised loans - with deposit expansion far weaker than lending - may hide bad loan risks and create a bubble, ready to explode if oil prices plunge.

The regulator has already warned it plans to demand tougher provisions to guard against default in the lowest-risk category of retail loans.

Russia’s central bank expects domestic banks to post around 1 trillion roubles ($32.46 billion) in profits this year, half of which should be spent on capital support - a liquidity cushion needed to absorb possible shocks.

$1 = 30.8030 Russian roubles Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova, Ron Askew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
