FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia central bank withdraws licences from 4 small banks
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Russia central bank withdraws licences from 4 small banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday it had withdrawn the licences of four small Moscow-based banks for violating banking regulations, part of a long-running campaign to clean up the country’s financial sector.

They were Russian Slavic Bank, Regional Bank for Development, Regional Savings Bank and Mezhregionbank. Only Russian Slavic Bank was in Russia’s top 120 banks by assets.

Two of the banks had infringed rules governing minimum capital levels, one was suspected of submitting misleading financial reports and the fourth of breaking laws on money laundering and financing terrorism, the central bank said in statements on its website.

Several had engaged in high-risk lending, it added.

The central bank has revoked the licences of around 80 banks this year, approaching the 87 licence withdrawals of 2014.

The clean-up has gathered pace since Elvira Nabiullina became head of the central bank in the summer of 2013 and is partly aimed at stemming large-scale capital flight and minimising risks to depositors.

Russia still has over 700 functioning banks. President Vladimir Putin has given his public blessing to the banking-sector clean-up on a number of occasions. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush and John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.