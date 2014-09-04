Russian cenbank keeps 2014 loan growth forecast unchanged

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Russian Central Bank keeps its loan growth forecast unchanged at 15-17 percent this year and sees banks capable of refinancing their debts domestically this year and in 2015, Deputy Chairman Mikhail Sukhov told a conference on Thursday.

Sukhov estimated that Russian banks need to refinance around 300 billion roubles ($8 billion) this year and more next year.

The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions on some largest Russian banks, limiting their borrowing ability on western markets for instruments longer than 90 days.