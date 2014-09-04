FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cenbank keeps 2014 loan growth forecast unchanged
September 4, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Russian cenbank keeps 2014 loan growth forecast unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Russian Central Bank keeps its loan growth forecast unchanged at 15-17 percent this year and sees banks capable of refinancing their debts domestically this year and in 2015, Deputy Chairman Mikhail Sukhov told a conference on Thursday.

Sukhov estimated that Russian banks need to refinance around 300 billion roubles ($8 billion) this year and more next year.

The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions on some largest Russian banks, limiting their borrowing ability on western markets for instruments longer than 90 days.

1 US dollar = 36.9570 Russian rouble Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

