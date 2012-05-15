Russian banks lost $6.5 bln on market bets in 2011

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian banks lost 198 billion roubles ($6.5 billion) on equity and bond markets last year, the central bank said on Tuesday, describing the losses as “moderate” in a year when the country’s benchmark stock index fell by 17 percent.

Banks lost 33 billion roubles on stocks and another 165 billion from bond investments, but the sector as a whole still turned a profit of 848 billion roubles, central bank figures showed.

Stock and bond holdings accounted for around 13.4 percent of total Russian banking assets, leading the central bank to describe the losses as “moderate” in a document posted on its web site.

Russia has around 1,000 banks, with dominant state-controlled lenders controlling around half of banking system assets.

Russian banks have low direct exposure to European sovereign debt, but are vulnerable to ‘contagion’ from the euro zone debt crisis resulting from capital outflows and volatility in the oil price. ($1 = 30.4150 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)