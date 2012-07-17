FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian banks Nomos, Otkritie in merger talks-paper
July 17, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

Russian banks Nomos, Otkritie in merger talks-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - The owners of Russia’s Nomos bank and Otkritie are in talks to merge their businesses in a deal that would create the country’s second-largest private lender following Alfa-Bank, business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

The talks are at a final stage as the two sides have reached agreement on all main points of the proposed merger, Vedomosti quoted unnamed sources as saying.

Nomos and Otkritie, which have a combined 608 billion roubles ($18.64 billion) in assets, were not immediately available for comment.

