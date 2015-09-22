Russian bank NPLs to reach 2009 levels within year - Moody's

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russian banks’ non-performing loan ratio will reach the same level as during 2009 within a year, Russia-based Moody’s analyst Alexander Proklov said on Tuesday.

“We anticipate a worsening of loan quality and expect that during the next six to 12 months problem loans will reach approximately the level of 2009,” Proklov told a news conference.

“Banks haven’t created enough provisions, and in some cases this is becoming critical ... We expect a significant increase in loan-loss provisioning in 2015 and 2016.”

Russian banks have seen their profits slump and loan quality deteriorate sharply since last year, reflecting an economic crisis driven by a collapse in oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jason Bush and David Holmes)