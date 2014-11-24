FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian banks' profits could be 10 pct lower in 2014 - c.bank official
November 24, 2014

Russian banks' profits could be 10 pct lower in 2014 - c.bank official

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian banks may earn 10 percent less profit in 2014 than last year, the central bank’s First Deputy Chairman Alexei Simanovsky told a news conference on Monday.

External markets are largely closed for Russian banks and companies, some of which - including top banks Sberbank and VTB - are under Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

Banks’ profits and margins are also under pressure because they have to serve increased domestic demand for loans, while their sources of capital and liquidity are limited. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

